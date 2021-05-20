COVID hospital admissions down 61% in 6 weeks - GIMBE

Man, 70, arrested for abusing underage girls near Reggio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori
ROME
20 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 20 - The GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Italy has fallen by 61% in six weeks in its latest coronavirus monitoring report.. It said COVID admissions to Italy's intensive-care units had fallen by 55% in this time frame in the report for the week of May 12-18. It said the improvement reflected the effects of he nation's vaccination campaign. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su