COVID hospital admissions down 61% in 6 weeks - GIMBE

ROME, MAY 20 - The GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Italy has fallen by 61% in six weeks in its latest coronavirus monitoring report.. It said COVID admissions to Italy's intensive-care units had fallen by 55% in this time frame in the report for the week of May 12-18. It said the improvement reflected the effects of he nation's vaccination campaign. (ANSA).