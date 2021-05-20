Renzi's parents, sister sent to trial for tax offences

FLORENCE, MAY 20 - The parents and sister of centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader and former premier Matteo Renzi were sent to trial Thursday on charges of tax offences relating to the management of their Eventi 6 family company. They are charged with issuing invoices for non-existent transactions and making false income declarations. The parents, Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, and the sister Matilde Renzi, deny the charges. The indictments were decided by a preliminary hearings judge in Florence, close to where they live. Renzi is also former leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), from which IV split. (ANSA).