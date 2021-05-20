We must modernize while maintaining cohesion says Mattarella

ROME, MAY 20 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that it is necessary to usher in changes that modernize Italy in order to pay honour the sacrifice of martyrs such as Massimo D'Antona, a labour ministry advisor slain by the New Red Brigades group on this day in 1999. "Steering economic and civil processes, seeking to make the country more modern, with its companies and its public administration and, at the same time, guaranteeing inclusion and cohesion, remain an objective to direct the actions of the public institutions, civil bodies and citizens towards," said Mattarella in a message marking the anniversary of D'Antona's murder. "It is necessary to guarantee efficient services and make access to employment easier in order to honour those who have paid for their work with their lives". (ANSA).