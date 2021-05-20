Police operation hits far-right group

ROME, MAY 20 - Police on Thursday staged a big operation targetting alleged members of an extreme right-wing group in several Italian cities in relation to a probe by anti-terrorism investigators and prosecutors in the central city of L'Aquila, Investigators believe the group wanted to form a new Fascist party. Cops searched the homes of 25 suspects and, among other things, they found Nazi symbols and photos and videos celebrating white supremacist massacres The suspects may have wanted to carry out acts of violence themselves (ANSA).