COVID: vaccine booster will probably be needed - Brusaferro

ROME, MAY 20 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), has said it is highly likely that people will have to have an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine further down the line after completing the initial vaccination cycle. "There will probably be a booster, a third dose of the vaccines," Brusaferro said in an interview with Thursday's edition of Rome-based daily Il Messaggero. "The situation is constantly improving. "We must continue to be prudent, although three regions already have the figures of (low-risk) white zones and it is likely that more will join them in the coming weeks. "But we have to monitor the variants". On Wednesday Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the European Medicines Agency is likely to authorize giving the Pfizer COVID vaccine to 12-15-year-olds soon. "This will enable us to make the middle and high schools safe," said Brusaferro. (ANSA).