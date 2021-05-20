Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

ROME, MAY 20 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has said it is crucial that Europe supports Italy in handling the arrival of asylum seekers. "It is fundamental that Italian receives European solidarity," Johansson, who is visiting Tunisia with Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Thursday, said in an interview with daily newspaper La Repubblica. "We have learned that voluntary redistribution is not enough. "So a reform of migration policy, with obligation relocations, is essential. ."I am contacting the governments of the Union to put together a provisional, voluntary redistribution system to help Italy face the summer. "We are talking to the Libyan authorities and with the interim government of Abdel Hamid Dbeibah. "There have been positive responses". (ANSA).