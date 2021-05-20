Giovedì 20 Maggio 2021 | 11:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: vaccine booster will probably be needed - Brusaferro

COVID: vaccine booster will probably be needed - Brusaferro

 
ROME
Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve win Cup as fans return

Soccer: Juve win Cup as fans return

 
ROME
COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims

COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims

 
ROME
Woman falls from 1st floor window after row with daughter

Woman falls from 1st floor window after row with daughter

 
ROME
Libyan PM to visit Italy May 31 - Di Maio

Libyan PM to visit Italy May 31 - Di Maio

 
ROME
ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

 
MILAN
Man gets 3 yrs for stealing ashes of ex's dog

Man gets 3 yrs for stealing ashes of ex's dog

 
PALERMO
Stromboli blows its stack again

Stromboli blows its stack again

 
BOLZANO
2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites

2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites

 
MILAN
Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion house

Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion house

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Decaro ai biancorossi: «Andiamoci a prendere questa promozione»

Decaro ai biancorossi: «Andiamoci a prendere questa promozione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'iniziativa
Università di Bari: tasse ridotte per le donne in alcuni corsi

Università di Bari: tasse ridotte per le donne in alcuni corsi

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Ascoli Satriano, carabinieri in chiesa contro le truffe agli anziani

Ascoli Satriano, carabinieri in chiesa contro le truffe agli anziani

 
Tarantol'intervento dei carabinieri
Taranto, si mostra nudo in strada: arrestato

Taranto, si mostra nudo in strada: arrestato

 
MateraCovid
A Matera week end di vaccinazioni per over 40

A Matera week end di vaccinazioni per over 40

 
BrindisiSicurezza
Rubato gasolio destinato alla centrale Enel di Brindisi: sette arresti

Rubato gasolio destinato alla centrale Enel di Brindisi: sette arresti

 
Batla campagna
Admo Puglia in cerca di donatori

Admo Puglia in cerca di donatori

 
Covid news h 24covid
La Basilicata torna a respirare: ricoveri sotto quota 100

La Basilicata torna a respirare: ricoveri sotto quota 100

 
LecceL'inchiesta
Rifiuti tombati, i sindaci di Surbo e Trepuzzi bussano in Procura

Rifiuti tombati, i sindaci di Surbo e Trepuzzi bussano in Procura

 

i più letti

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Coronavirus, in Puglia 19 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 433 casi su 9610 test (4,5%), calano i decessi (8) e i ricoveri

Prometteva un posto di lavoro in cambio di sesso: arrestato 44enne nel Tarantino

Prometteva un posto di lavoro in cambio di sesso: arrestato 44enne nel Tarantino

Bari, lo storico «Pitagora» torna a risplendere

Bari, lo storico «Pitagora» torna a risplendere

Dal Porto di Bari all'Albania con 3 fiale di Astrazeneca in una borsa frigo: si indaga

Dal Porto di Bari all'Albania con 3 fiale di Astrazeneca in una borsa frigo: si indaga

ROME

Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

European Commissioner visiting Tunisia with Lamorgese

Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

ROME, MAY 20 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has said it is crucial that Europe supports Italy in handling the arrival of asylum seekers. "It is fundamental that Italian receives European solidarity," Johansson, who is visiting Tunisia with Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Thursday, said in an interview with daily newspaper La Repubblica. "We have learned that voluntary redistribution is not enough. "So a reform of migration policy, with obligation relocations, is essential. ."I am contacting the governments of the Union to put together a provisional, voluntary redistribution system to help Italy face the summer. "We are talking to the Libyan authorities and with the interim government of Abdel Hamid Dbeibah. "There have been positive responses". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it