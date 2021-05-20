Soccer: Juve win Cup as fans return

ROME, MAY 20 - Juventus won the Italian Cup for the 14th time on Wednesday when they beat Atalanta 2-1 in the final in Reggio Emilia. Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa were on target for the Turin giants. The match saw a return to a semblance of normality, with 4,300 fans allowed to watch the game from the stands. (ANSA).