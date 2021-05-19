COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims

ROME, MAY 19 - There have been 5,506 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 149 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 4,452 new cases and 201 more victims on Tuesday. Some 287,256 more tests have been done, compared with 262,864 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen 0.2%, from 1.7% to 1.9%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 46, and hospital admissions by 521. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,172,525, and the death toll 124,646. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic have reached 3,741,149, up 13,929 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 306,730, down 8,578. (ANSA).