Woman falls from 1st floor window after row with daughter

ROME
19 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 19 - A woman fell from a first floor window on the outskirts of Rome after a row with her knife-wielding daughter, police said Wednesday. The daughter, a minor, was said to suffer from psychiatric problems. The woman was taken to hospital with slight injuries. The incident happened in the Montagnola district. (ANSA).
