Libyan PM to visit Italy May 31 - Di Maio

ROME, MAY 19 - Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah will visit Italy on May 31, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the House Wednesday. On the occasion, he said, there will be a business forum which will "enable the main Italian economic actors to talk with the Libyan premier and several members of his government". Di Maio also said Italy's consulate general in Benghazi will be reactivate don May 26 when consul Carlo Batori will take up his post, and an honorary consulate will be set up at Sebha, in the Fezzan region. (ANSA).