Man gets 3 yrs for stealing ashes of ex's dog

MILAN, MAY 19 - A 45-year-old Arezzo man got three years in jail Wednesday for stealing the ashes of his ex-girlfriend's dog from her home in Varese, La Prealpina newspaper reported. The man, who had lived with the woman for just 10 days, also stole her jewels and stalked her, a Varese court found. He was caught after a high-speed chase with the dog's urn and jewels in a knapsack. Despite the brevity of their relationship, police said, he kept on phoning her and turning up outside her workplace. (ANSA).