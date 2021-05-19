Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021 | 18:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims

COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims

 
ROME
Woman falls from 1st floor window after row with daughter

Woman falls from 1st floor window after row with daughter

 
ROME
Libyan PM to visit Italy May 31 - Di Maio

Libyan PM to visit Italy May 31 - Di Maio

 
ROME
ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

 
MILAN
Man gets 3 yrs for stealing ashes of ex's dog

Man gets 3 yrs for stealing ashes of ex's dog

 
PALERMO
Stromboli blows its stack again

Stromboli blows its stack again

 
BOLZANO
2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites

2 killed by avalanche in Dolomites

 
MILAN
Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion house

Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion house

 
AGRIGENTO
Rackete case shelved

Rackete case shelved

 
TURIN
Soccer: Cairo accuses Immobile of diving

Soccer: Cairo accuses Immobile of diving

 
FLORENCE
Florence bar shut after serving 13-yr-old girl who got drunk

Florence bar shut after serving 13-yr-old girl who got drunk

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Auteri, rialza la testa «Siamo pronti, ci credo»

Auteri, rialza la testa «Siamo pronti, ci credo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl progetto
Barletta,  la storia di Eraclio raccontata dai bimbi della «Musti Dimiccoli» tra integrazione e bontà

Barletta,  la storia di Eraclio raccontata dai bimbi della «Musti Dimiccoli» tra integrazione e bontà

 
Bariservizi
Amgas, ecco come ridurre tempi di attesa e assembramenti

Amgas, ecco come ridurre tempi di attesa e assembramenti

 
Tarantovolley e pallamano
Un grande mercoledì di sport: Taranto e Conversano col fiato sospeso

Un grande mercoledì di sport: Taranto e Conversano col fiato sospeso

 
MateraCovid-19
Matera, l'hub vaccinale riapre nell'aula consiliare

Matera, l'hub vaccinale riapre nell'aula consiliare

 
BrindisiLa ricorrenza
Brindisi, a nove anni dall’esplosione il ricordo commosso di Melissa Bassi

Brindisi, a nove anni dall’esplosione il ricordo commosso di Melissa Bassi

 
PotenzaEccellenza alimentare
Potenza, per il peperone di Senise dalla Regione una dotazione finanziaria di 700 mila euro

Potenza, per il peperone di Senise dalla Regione una dotazione finanziaria di 700 mila euro

 
LecceL'inchiesta
Rifiuti tombati, i sindaci di Surbo e Trepuzzi bussano in Procura

Rifiuti tombati, i sindaci di Surbo e Trepuzzi bussano in Procura

 
FoggiaGiustizia
Usura a Foggia: tassi fino al 580%, una condanna e un'assoluzione

Usura a Foggia: tassi fino al 580%, una condanna e un'assoluzione

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 18 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 407 nuovi casi su oltre 11mila test (3,4%). 21 decessi, scendono i ricoveri

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Bari, gli agenti della stradale li fermano per un controllo e in 3 li aggrediscono: parabrezza spaccato, calci e pugni

Bari, gli agenti della stradale li fermano per un controllo e in 3 li aggrediscono: parabrezza spaccato, calci e pugni

Covid, in arrivo nuovo decreto sulle riaperture, stop al coprifuoco dal 21 giugno e 6 regioni in zona bianca: ecco cosa prevede

Covid, ok a nuovo decreto riaperture: coprifuoco spostato alle 23. Ecco cosa prevede

Addio a Franco Battiato, si è spento a 76 anni

Addio a Franco Battiato, si è spento a 76 anni

ROME

ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

Stopping conflict immediately remains priority says Italy FM

ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

ROME, MAY 19 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the House on the Middle East conflict Wednesday "immediately stopping the conflict to avert further loss of human lives remains the priority", stressing that "initiatives of de-escalation must be started". He said "every effort must be made to stop the conflict spreading. It is therefore crucial that the sides refrain from all acts of violence, provocation and incitement to hatred". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it