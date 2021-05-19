ME: Start de-escalating says Di Maio

COVID: 5,506 new cases, 149 more victims
ROME
19 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 19 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the House on the Middle East conflict Wednesday "immediately stopping the conflict to avert further loss of human lives remains the priority", stressing that "initiatives of de-escalation must be started". He said "every effort must be made to stop the conflict spreading. It is therefore crucial that the sides refrain from all acts of violence, provocation and incitement to hatred". (ANSA).
