Stromboli blows its stack again
PALERMO
19 Maggio 2021
PALERMO, MAY 19 - Stromboli blew its stack again in the latest in a string of violent eruptions Wednesday, spewing out a column of black smoke, red-hot lapilli and lava. The river of flame, which is flowing down to the sea in a deserted part of the iconic island, has also caused a landslide. The volcano is being closely watched by the Italian volcanology institute INGV and by the civil protection department. The latest blast was heard distinctly by the island's residents ad the tourists who have been returning to the island in recent days. INGV said Stromboli was in an "intense phase of renewed volcanic activity". (ANSA).
