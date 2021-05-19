Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion house

MILAN, MAY 19 - Angela Missoni has quit as creative director of the storied fashion house her parents created last century, sources said Wednesday. For the first time in 68 years, they said, a Missoni will not be crafting the maison's collections. Missoni issued a statement saying that "she has taken a step back so we can embrace a millennial clientele and give room to a third chapter in the maison, initiated last may with the arrival of new managing director Livio Proli and the 20221-2025 plan to relaunch (the house), backed by the shareholders". Missoni is a luxury fashion house based in Varese, and known for its colorful knitwear designs. The company was founded by Ottavio ("Tai") and Rosita Missoni in 1953. (ANSA).