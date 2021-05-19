Soccer: Cairo accuses Immobile of diving

TURIN, MAY 19 - Torino Chairman Urbano Cairo on Wednesday accused Lazio striker Ciro Immobile of diving to get the penalty he then missed to enable the Granata to secure a goalless draw and remain in Serie A at the expense of Benevento. "Everyone has to play all-out but when I see a player as good as Immobile throwing himself to the ground and asking for a penalty, that is not right," Cairo told Radio 24. Cairo and Immobile exchanged words over the incident after Tuesday night's match. But Cairo said he was fond of Immobile from the striker's time in Turin and voiced the hope he would score many goals at the European championships, perhaps with Torino forward Andrea 'The Rooster' Belotti. (ANSA).