Rugby: Kieran Crowley appointed Italy coach

ROME, MAY 19 - The Italian Rugby Federation announced Wednesday that New Zealander Kieran Crowley has been appointed the national team's new head coach. Crowley, who turns 60 in August, replaces Franco Smith, who has been given a new role as the head of high-level rugby in Italy. His main task will be building a team capable of ending a record winless run in the Six Nations that stretches back to 2015. Crowley is a former All Black who was part of New Zealand's 1987 World Cup-wining squad. He is the former head coach of his home region Taranaki, the Baby Blacks and Canada. His takes over the Azzurri after a five-year sting at the helm of Pro14 side Benetton Rugby. (ANSA).