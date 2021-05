1.2 mn households got basic income in April - INPS

ROME, MAY 19 - Some 1.2 million Italian households were getting the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income in April, social security and pensions agency INPS said Wednesday. The average monthly cheque per household was 557 euros. In all, some 2.8 million people were involved, INPS said. Recipients in Campania, the region around Naples, accounted for a total that was more than the entire north of Italy. Some 264,000 Campanian households were on the income, totalling almost 700,000 people, while the north of Italy saw 254,785 households get the cheque for a total of 509,459 people covered. (ANSA).