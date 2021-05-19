Stellantis sales 358% up in April

TURIN, MAY 19 - Stellantis sales were 358.2% up in April over the same month last year, the Italo-Franco-US carmaker said Wednesday. The group formed by the merger between FCA and PSA said it sold some 226,000 cars in western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) in April. Its market share rose from 16.9% to 21.7%. Over the first four months of the year the group registered some 895,328 vehicles, 33.1% up on the same period in 2020, with a market share of 21.7% compared to 20.1% in the same period last year. (ANSA).