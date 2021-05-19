Boy, 10, gets to choose school as parents squabble

VERONA, MAY 19 - A 10-year-old boy in Verona got to choose his secondary school after his separated parents were unable to agree whether he should go to a private or public institute, the Corriere del Veneto reported Wednesday. In the end, the boy opted for the same public schools his older sisters are at. The boy's father wanted him to go to a private school because of the allegedly better teachers and curriculum and full school days, the Corriere reported. But the mother wanted him to go to the public school because it was close to home and would allow him to do music, his great passion. With the estranged couple unable to agree, a judge put the decision up to the boy. "Albeit under 11, he was able to express himself with a natural manner that immediately made us like him," the judges wrote. (ANSA).