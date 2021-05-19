7 arrests in November Milan bank robbery

MILAN, MAY 19 - Italian police on Wednesday made seven arrests in connection with a bank robbery in Milan in November. Police said they had caught the alleged thieves who broke into the Credit Agricole bank in Piazza Ascoli on November 3. Police said they caught them while they were set to carry out another bank robbery between Milan and Turin. The gang made off with around one million euros from the bank after forcing the director to open the vault. They then made off through the sewers in the northern Italian city - the same route they had come in on. Police said they had been identified thanks to CCTV footage. The seven face charges of robbery aggravated by threats. (ANSA).