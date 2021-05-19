Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021 | 12:56

ROME

500,000 more jobs in Jan-Apr without COVID - BoI

Pace of job growth significantly lower than pre-pandemic

500,000 more jobs in Jan-Apr without COVID - BoI

ROME, MAY 19 - The Italian economy would have created half a million new jobs in the January-April period if not for the COVID-19 emergency, the Bank of Italy and the labour ministry said Wednesday. Even so, employment rose in that period, they said. Over the first four months of the year, they said, 130,000 jobs were created, compared to a loss of 230,000 in the same period last year. But the pace of jobs growth is still "significantly lower" than before the pandemic, they said. The BoI said around 80% of the new jobs created this year have been in industry and construction. As for women, the same number were hired as let go, the BoI and the ministry said. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, overall firings came down by more than half because of the government's COVID-linked block on firings. (ANSA).

