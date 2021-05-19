COVID cases, deaths to keep going down in May - ECDC

ROME, MAY 19 - The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Wednesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is set to continue to fall in Italy for the rest of this month. In its updated forecasts, it said the number of weekly new cases should go down from the 50,453 registered in the seven days up to Saturday to 41,366 in the week up to May 22 and 32,814 in the week up to May 29. It said weekly deaths should go from the 1,369 registered in the seven days up to last Saturday to 1,071 in the week up to May 22 and 847 in the week up to May 29. (ANSA).