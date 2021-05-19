Private funeral for Franco Battiato

500,000 more jobs in Jan-Apr without COVID - BoI
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Dal Porto di Bari all'Albania con 3 fiale di Astrazeneca in una borsa frigo: si indaga
i più letti
Bari, gli agenti della stradale li fermano per un controllo e in 3 li aggrediscono: parabrezza spaccato, calci e pugni
ROME
19 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 19 - A private funeral is being held on Wednesday for much-loved Italian singer-songwriter Franco Battiato at his villa in the Sicilian town of Milo, by Mount Etna. Battiato died at the age of 76 after a long illness on Tuesday. President Sergio Mattarella led a wave of tributes to Battiato, describing him as "a cultured, refined artist". Battiato.was a multifaceted artist and his work spanned many genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. Nicknamed the "Maestro", his career lasted half a century. Among other things, he represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with "I Treni di Tozeur" with the singer Alice, with whom he had a long-standing professional partnership. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su