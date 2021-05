Soccer: Torino safe after Lazio draw, Benevento relegated

ROME, MAY 19 - Torino ensured that they will be playing Serie A football next season by holding sixth-placed Lazio to a goalless draw in Rome on Tuesday. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile failed to convert a penalty in the second half. The result means that third-bottom Benevento are condemned to relegation to Serie B with one game of the season still to go. Bottom side Parma and Crotone have already been relegated too (ANSA).