Man admits raping and killing ex's daughter, 18 mts old

COMO, MAY 18 - A 25-year-old Italian man on Tuesday admitted raping and killing his former girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter near Como in January. "Yes, I abused her and then I beat her until I killed her," Gabriel Robert Marincat reportedly told prosecutors. He has been charged with murder aggravated by sexual violence against a child. The little girl was found dead in an apartment at Cabiate. Marincat was arrested shortly after the incident but had until Tuesday refused to admit his guilt. (ANSA).