5 probed for gang raping 2 underage girls near Savona

GENOA, MAY 18 - Five youths including one minor have been placed investigation on suspicion of gang raping two underage girls near Savona, judicial sources said Tuesday. The probe came after the alleged victims' families complained to police. Police seized the suspects' phones which were allegedly used to post a video of the incident on social media. As well as gang-raping minors, the suspects may face charges of revenge porn and possessing and distributing child pornography. Experts will examine the video on Friday. (ANSA).