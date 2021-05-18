5 probed for gang raping 2 underage girls near Savona

We condemn rockets but response proportionate - Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
GENOA
18 Maggio 2021
GENOA, MAY 18 - Five youths including one minor have been placed investigation on suspicion of gang raping two underage girls near Savona, judicial sources said Tuesday. The probe came after the alleged victims' families complained to police. Police seized the suspects' phones which were allegedly used to post a video of the incident on social media. As well as gang-raping minors, the suspects may face charges of revenge porn and possessing and distributing child pornography. Experts will examine the video on Friday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su