Strategy is vaccinate and keep obeying rules - Draghi

We condemn rockets but response proportionate - Di Maio
ROME
18 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 18 - Premier Mario Draghi said on the sidelines of an Africa summit in Paris Tuesday, answering a question on COVID containment measures, that "the strategy is vaccination which has considerably improved the situation and compliance with the rules, with the distancing protocols, with face masks and everything that we have learned to do in this year and a half". He went on: "The protocols, the masks, are what we have learned to do in this year and a half with severe and awful lessons, which we hope to forget". (ANSA).
