COVID: Lazio to have 8 hubs to vaccinate young from July
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto: prostituzione e false nozze per regolarizzare immigrati clandestini, 4 arresti
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
ROME
18 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 18 - The Lazio regional government said via Twitter on Tuesday that it will have eight COVID-19 vaccination hubs active in July devoted to enabling young people to get jabs. It said the aim was "to immunize in a fast, safe way the male and female young people who want to spend their holidays with peace of mind". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su