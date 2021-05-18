Golf: Ladies Italian Open to see 9 Azzurre competing

COVID: Lazio to have 8 hubs to vaccinate young from July
ROME
18 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 18 - The Ladies Italian Open on May 28-30 at the Golf Club Margara at Fubine Monferrato near Alessandria will see nine Azzurre competing as the event returns to the circuit after a seven-year hiatus. They include Giulia Molinaro, Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso, Roberta Liti, Virginia Elena Carta (her first professional event), Giulia Sergas, Stefania Croce, Veronica Zorzi, and the two young amateurs Alessia Nobilio and Carolina Melgrati. A 126-strong field will be vying for the total prize pot of 200,000 euros at the Piedmont course. (ANSA).
