Boy, 2, drowns in home pool

PESCARA, MAY 18 - A two-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of his home at Città Sant'Angelo in the province of Pescara on Monday evening, sources said Tuesday. The toddler went missing and his family found him in the pool. An emergency team rushed to the scene but could do nothing for the boy. Carabinieri from Montesilvano are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).