Pandemic claimed over half million hospitality jobs - FIPE

ROME, MAY 18 - The Fipe-Confcommercio association said on Tuesday that Italy's hospitality sector lost around 514,000 jobs in 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, twice as many as the number of jobs created between 2013 and 2019. It said six restaurants out of 10 suffered a loss in revenues in 2020 that was greater than half of their overall turnover the year before. The annual report said the restaurant sector was "in bits". It said that, while spending on food to be consumed at home in Italy increased by six billion euros last year, the amount spent at bars and restaurants dropped by 31 billion. (ANSA).