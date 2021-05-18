Vatican sets up AI foundation

'New poor' up 24.4% in 7 mts - Caritas
VATICAN CITY
18 Maggio 2021
VATICAN CITY, MAY 18 - The Vatican has set up an Artificial Intelligence foundation, sources said Tuesday. Pope Francis instituted the new body acting on a request from the president of the pontifical academy for life, Msgr Vincenzo Paglia. The AI foundation will be called RenAIssance. It will be housed at the academy. The new body's statute has already been approved. (ANSA).
