Another woman gets 4 vaccine doses by mistake

18 Maggio 2021
LIVORNO, MAY 18 - A 60-year-old woman was given four doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine by mistake in Livorno Monday in a similar case to a 23-year-old woman in Massa on May 9, sources said Tuesday. A nurse again mistakenly injected the whole contents of a vial instead of just the one dose, they said. The accident took place at the Modigliani Forum vaccine hub. The woman, like her predecessor earlier this month, was said to be in good health despite the over-dosage. (ANSA).
