Time to relaunch Italy says Mattarella

ROME, MAY 18 - President Sergio Mattarella said at Brescia university Tuesday that "this is the time to relaunch...this is the time of common relaunch. We depend on each other, everyone must play their part. This calls on our sense of solidarity, everyone must play their part". He went on: "this is the character of this historical moment, that is the recovery, what is called the restart in the search for new equilibria of normality, of a more aware normality that may make possible a new speedy growth of our country". Mattarella said he had been "impressed" with the spirit he had seen at the northern university. He visited a vaccination hub there. (ANSA).