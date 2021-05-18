Holy See ready to take 'any initiative' to stop ME conflict

ROME, MAY 18 - Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said Tuesday that the Holy See was ready "to take any initiative to achieve a ceasefire and the return to direct negotiation" with regards the conflict between Israel and Hamas. "What we care about is that there is a resumption of direct negotiations between the two sides and that this age-old conflict ends and that a two-State solution can be achieved," Cardinal Parolin said at a book presentation. (ANSA).