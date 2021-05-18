Franco Battiato dies aged 76, Mattarella leads tributes

ROME, MAY 18 - President Sergio Mattarella led the tributes on Tuesday after Italian music great Franco Battiato.died early in the day at his home in the Sicilian town of Milo. The much-loved singer-songwriter was 76. Battiato.was a multifaceted artist and his work spanned many genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. Nicknamed the "Maestro", his career lasted half a century. Among other things, he represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with "I Treni di Tozeur" with the singer Alice, with whom he had a long-standing professional partnership. Mattarella said he was "profoundly pained by the premature death of Franco Battiato" and described him as "a cultured, refined artist". "With his unmistakeable musical style - the fruit of intense study and frenzied experimentation - he charmed a vast number of people, including beyond Italy's borders," the head of State said. (ANSA).