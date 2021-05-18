Franco Battiato has died

Franco Battiato dies aged 76, Mattarella leads tributes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
ROME
18 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 18 - Italian music great Franco Battiato.died early on Tuesday in his home in the Sicilian town of Milo, his family said. The much-loved singer-songwriter was 76. He was a multifaceted artist and his work spanned many genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. Nicknamed the "Maestro", he represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with "I Treni di Tozeur" with the singer Alice, with whom he had a long-standing professional partnership. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su