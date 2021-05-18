Franco Battiato has died

ROME, MAY 18 - Italian music great Franco Battiato.died early on Tuesday in his home in the Sicilian town of Milo, his family said. The much-loved singer-songwriter was 76. He was a multifaceted artist and his work spanned many genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. Nicknamed the "Maestro", he represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with "I Treni di Tozeur" with the singer Alice, with whom he had a long-standing professional partnership. (ANSA).