ROME
Franco Battiato dies aged 76, Mattarella leads tributes

Franco Battiato dies aged 76, Mattarella leads tributes

 
ROME
Franco Battiato has died

Franco Battiato has died

 
ROME
COVID: 3,455 new cases, 140 more victims

COVID: 3,455 new cases, 140 more victims

 
ROME
Draghi proposes scrapping curfew on June 21

Draghi proposes scrapping curfew on June 21

 
LA SPEZIA
VIP lawyer's sister convicted of killing him

VIP lawyer's sister convicted of killing him

 
ROME
Draghi proposes scrapping curfew on June 21

Draghi proposes scrapping curfew on June 21

 
ROME
Draghi proposes putting curfew back to 11, ending it 21/6

Draghi proposes putting curfew back to 11, ending it 21/6

 
MILAN
Salvini Rackete instigation charge dropped

Salvini Rackete instigation charge dropped

 
ROME
Ready to boost cooperation Li tells Draghi

Ready to boost cooperation Li tells Draghi

 
TRIESTE

D'Annunzio statue in Trieste defaced

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy boss Mancini extends contract to 2026

Soccer: Italy boss Mancini extends contract to 2026

 

Serie C
Calcio, ecco la storia di Bari-Foggia

Calcio, ecco la storia di Bari-Foggia

 

BariL'arresto
Bari, pedinava donne e anziani e scippava loro i cellulari: preso

Bari, pedinava donne e anziani e scippava loro i cellulari: preso

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Vieste, ex sindaca accoltellata in farmacia: 53enne arrestato per tentato omicidio

Vieste, ex sindaca accoltellata in farmacia: 53enne arrestato per tentato omicidio

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Una panchina arcobaleno anche a Melfi per spegnere l'omofobia

Una panchina arcobaleno anche a Melfi per spegnere l'omofobia

 
LecceIl progetto
Lecce, la lotta ai tumori si fa sui posti di lavoro

Lecce, la lotta ai tumori si fa sui posti di lavoro

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ex Ilva: sindacati chiedono conferma "una tantum" del 3%

Taranto, ex Ilva: sindacati chiedono conferma "una tantum" del 3%

 
BatAd Andria
Arsenale sequestrato a ex gip, De Benedictis ammette: «Mie solo alcune di quelle armi»

Arsenale sequestrato a ex gip, De Benedictis ammette: «Mie solo alcune di quelle armi»

 
MateraLa scorsa notte
Matera, incendio in capannone area industriale: danni

Matera, incendio in capannone area industriale: danni

 
BrindisiTerritorio
Torre Guaceto tra le migliori aree protette dell'intero Mediterraneo

Torre Guaceto tra le migliori aree protette dell’intero Mediterraneo

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 17 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi

Droga: 35 misure cautelari in tutta Italia, 12 sono capi e componenti clan Palermiti di Bari

Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO

Potenza, ladro ammanettato a un palo: la foto fa il giro del web

Potenza, ladro ammanettato a un palo: la foto fa il giro del web

Covid, in arrivo nuovo decreto sulle riaperture, stop al coprifuoco dal 21 giugno e 6 regioni in zona bianca: ecco cosa prevede

Covid, ok a nuovo decreto riaperture: coprifuoco spostato alle 23. Ecco cosa prevede

Arsenale sequestrato a ex gip, De Benedictis ammette: «Mie solo alcune di quelle armi»

Arsenale sequestrato a ex gip, De Benedictis ammette: «Mie solo alcune di quelle armi»

ROME

Franco Battiato has died

Popular singer-songwriter's work spanned various genres

Franco Battiato has died

ROME, MAY 18 - Italian music great Franco Battiato.died early on Tuesday in his home in the Sicilian town of Milo, his family said. The much-loved singer-songwriter was 76. He was a multifaceted artist and his work spanned many genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. Nicknamed the "Maestro", he represented Italy at the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest with "I Treni di Tozeur" with the singer Alice, with whom he had a long-standing professional partnership. (ANSA).

