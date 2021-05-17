VIP lawyer's sister convicted of killing him

COVID: 3,455 new cases, 140 more victims
LA SPEZIA
17 Maggio 2021
LA SPEZIA, MAY 17 - The sister of an Italian VIP lawyer was convicted Monday of killing him with a lethal injection to get his inheritance in 2015 and sentenced to 15 years in jail. Marzia Corini was found guilty of murdering her brother Marco Valerio Corini. His former legal studio colleague Giuliana Feliciani was also found guilty of aiding and abetting and sentenced to four years in jail. Marzia Corini professed her innocence throughout the trial, which lasted over three and a half years. (ANSA).
