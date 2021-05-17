Ready to boost cooperation Li tells Draghi

COVID: 3,455 new cases, 140 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
Coronavirus, in Puglia giù i contagi: 145 su 4330 test (3,3%). 21 morti. Vaccini, 22mila in fila per prenotazioni 48 e 49enni. A giugno 1,5mln di dosi
ROME
17 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 17 - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had a phone call with Premier Mario Draghi Monday in which he said Beijing "is ready to promote cooperation with Italy on trade, investments, energy and climate change, working for the success of the China-Italy year of tourism and culture and reinforcing cooperation inside the G20." Draghi's office said the talks focuses on bilateral collaboration, EU-Chinese relations and multilateral cooperation. "Draghi in particular stressed the need to strengthen and make more equitable bilateral economic and commercial relations," his office said. "In the conversation were highlighted the already existing tools of dialogue, within whose framework premier Draghi voiced the hope that issues may be effectively addressed on which differences of opinion still exist." (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su