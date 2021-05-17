Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021 | 18:43

ROME

Ready to boost cooperation Li tells Draghi

Make bilateral economic ties fairer says Italy PM

Ready to boost cooperation Li tells Draghi

ROME, MAY 17 - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had a phone call with Premier Mario Draghi Monday in which he said Beijing "is ready to promote cooperation with Italy on trade, investments, energy and climate change, working for the success of the China-Italy year of tourism and culture and reinforcing cooperation inside the G20." Draghi's office said the talks focuses on bilateral collaboration, EU-Chinese relations and multilateral cooperation. "Draghi in particular stressed the need to strengthen and make more equitable bilateral economic and commercial relations," his office said. "In the conversation were highlighted the already existing tools of dialogue, within whose framework premier Draghi voiced the hope that issues may be effectively addressed on which differences of opinion still exist." (ANSA).

