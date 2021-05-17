Salvini Rackete instigation charge dropped

COVID: 3,455 new cases, 140 more victims
MILAN
17 Maggio 2021
MILAN, MAY 17 - A preliminary investigations judge on Monday dropped charges of instigation to commit crimes against far-right League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly urging violence against German migrant rescue ship captain Carola Rackete by calling her a criminal who had tried to kill Italian police by ramming their boat in defiance of Salvini's closed ports policy. But a separate defamation case against Salvini for his statements against the former Sea Watch 3 commander, whom he also said was in league with migrant traffickers, is going forward. Rackete, 33, sued Salvini, 48, for his allegedly defamatory statements about her., (ANSA).
