Man, 31, serious after fall from Rome bridge taking selfie

ROME, MAY 17 - A 31-year-old pharmacist from the province of Naples is in serious condition in hospital after falling from a central Roman bridge while taking a selfie with friends on Saturday night. The man, who has not been named, took the plunge onto the concrete walkway next to the Tiber from Ponte Garibaldi, near one of the hubs of Roman night life, the once bohemian and now very touristy Trastevere district. He suffered multiple traumas in the fall, doctors said. His condition was described as stable on Monday. (ANSA).