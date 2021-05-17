Worker run over, killed by reversing lorry

BERGAMO, MAY 17 - A 53-year-old factory worker was run over and killed by a reversing lorry in the courtyard of a factory near Bergamo on Monday, the latest in a spate of workplace deaths that have spurred calls for greater action to assure safety on the job in Italy. The accident, which took place at Spirano, follows the deaths of Maurizo Gritti and Marco Oldrati, also in the province of Bergamo, on May 6 and 8 respectively. But it was the May 5 death in a textile machine accident near Prato of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old son, Luana D'Orazio, that really placed the issue front and centre in Italian political and public debate. Premier Mario Draghi said last week that more must be done on workplace safety after the deaths of D'Orazio and at least five others in the space of a week. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).