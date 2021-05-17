Soccer: FIGC OKs Serie A salary delay
ROME
17 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 17 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on Monday approved a request from Serie A clubs to be able to delay the deadline for the payment of March's salaries from May until June because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues. (ANSA).
