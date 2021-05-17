Youths insult anorexic patients in Todi

TODI, MAY 17 - Passing youths insulted young female inmates at an eating disorder treatment centre in the Umbrian town of Todi a couple of weeks ago, Il Messaggero daily reported on Sunday. The Roman daily quoted centre director Laura Dalla Ragione as saying "the boys stopped outside the building and started with the insults, 'Ugly anorexics' and similar phrases. "In 15 years of activity in Todi it is the first time such a thing has happened". (ANSA).