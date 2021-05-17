Gay threats up from 11% to 28% in last yr - Gay Help Line

Soccer: FIGC OKs Serie A salary delay
ROME
17 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 17 - Threats against gay people in Italy rose from 11% to 28% over the last year, Gay Help Line said Monday. Cases of 'mobbing' (workplace bullying) and workplace discrimination surged from 3% to 15%, the organisation said. In the year that the pandemic restricted socialization to the Web, the help line said, 30% of LGBTQ+ students reported episodes of cyberbullying and online hate speech, (ANSA).
