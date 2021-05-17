Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME, MAY 17 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi is on the mend after spending last week in hospital for post-COVID complications, the no.2 in his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, said Monday. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, said his experience with COVID last September was "the worst and most frightening in my life". The three-time former premier and media mogul caught the virus in Sardinia from his friend and fellow billionaire businessman, ex- Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore. He was hospitalised a week ago with a fever due to a COVID vaccination and the lingering effects of his bout of the virus. The Mediaset owner was discharged on Saturday. Asked if his boss was getting better, Tajani said "absolutely yes. "Now he's at home, he's resting and is trying to emerge quickly from a post-COVID and a post-vaccine situation that has caused him a few problems, with a rise in temperature. "Let's hope we have him back as soon as possible as a protagonist of political life". (ANSA).