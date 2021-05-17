Fire hits Bari ER

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Droga Bari: 34 arresti, coinvolti in 12 vicini al clan Palermiti. Documentati 25mila episodi in un anno VIDEO
BARI
17 Maggio 2021
BARI, MAY 17 - A fire swept through the basement of the ER at the Policlinico di Bari hospital in the Puglia capital on Sunday night. The ER was immediately evacuated. COVID patients were moved to containers outside the hospital. Fire teams quickly tamed the blaze, which started in a waste storeroom. The electricity in the A&E ward was temporarily turned off. There were no reports of injuries. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su