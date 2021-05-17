Fire hits Bari ER

BARI, MAY 17 - A fire swept through the basement of the ER at the Policlinico di Bari hospital in the Puglia capital on Sunday night. The ER was immediately evacuated. COVID patients were moved to containers outside the hospital. Fire teams quickly tamed the blaze, which started in a waste storeroom. The electricity in the A&E ward was temporarily turned off. There were no reports of injuries. (ANSA).