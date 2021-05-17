Gaza rockets unacceptable Di Mio tells Zarif

ROME, MAY 17 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Rome Monday that Palestinian militants' rockets from the Gaza strip on Israel were "unacceptable and had to stop" while stressing that "immediate measures of de-escalation" must be adopted. He said "the conflict is causing the deaths of too many innocents and everyone must work to get negotiations between the sides started again". The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip is currently 198 including 58 children while Israel has reported 10 dead including two children. (ANSA).