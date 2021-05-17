At least 39 million tourists this summer - forecast

ROME, MAY 17 - At least 39 million foreign and domestic tourists are set to take trips in Italy this summer, up 12% with respect to 2020, according to a new study by the Demoskopika agency with the University of Sannio that ANSA has seen ahead of publication. "Fortunately, Italian tourism is in a period of gradual recovery," said Demoskopika President Raffaele Rio. "Our estimates are prudent. "We have received signals that the sector could register increases in flows that are much higher. "The vaccine plan and the green pass (for travel) are undoubtedly an incentive to the process of tourism recovery". (ANSA).