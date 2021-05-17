Ex high jumper Talotti dies of cancer aged 40

ROME, MAY 17 - Italian former high jumper Alessandro Talotti died of cancer aged 40 at the weekend. Udine-born Talotti took part in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and set an Italian indoor record of 2.32 metres in Glasgow in 2005. He came fourth in the 2002 European championships. Talotti had a son, Elio, last autumn with rollerskate champ Silvia Stibilj, and married her a few days before he died on Saturday night. The president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Giovanni Malagò, tweeted Sunday: "With your jumps you gave us so many emotions...today, sadly, very great pain. You flied too high but you will always stay with us...one of us. Ciao, Alessandro! #Talotti". Italian athletics federation FIDAL said "Talotti was a great athlete". It added: "but what remains, above all, of his career, in those who knew him, is the feeling of lightness he managed to transmit both with his flight above the bar and with his smile". (ANSA).